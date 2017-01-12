With funding tight, legislators weigh options on school finance
With the 2017 session underway, Texas lawmakers will have to decide just how - and whether - they're going to approach a major fixer-upper: the school finance system. School district officials have repeatedly asserted that funding is arbitrary and inequitable across public school districts, and it does not allow many schools to meet the state's academic standards.
