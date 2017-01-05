Watch Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveil so-called "bathroom bill"
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst are unveiling the text of a so-called "bathroom bill" this afternoon that is expected to prohibit transgender Texans from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst , a Brenham Republican, are scheduled to unveil the text of a so-called "bathroom bill" that is expected to The Texas Tribune is pleased to provide the opportunity for you to share your observations about this story.
