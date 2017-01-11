Texas tourism groups launch campaign ...

Texas tourism groups launch campaign in response to a bathroom billa

"Texas Welcomes All." That's the campaign various Texas tourism agencies want to get across as Texas lawmakers start the discussion on whether or not they want to pass the state's version of a "bathroom bill."

