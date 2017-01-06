Texas may be in for a fight over transgender bathrooms like the one raging in North Carolina
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst discuss Senate Bill 6, known as the Texas Privacy Act.
#1 19 hrs ago
I can't wait....
#2 19 hrs ago
Once a new, Constitution oriented Supreme Court considers these issues, America will no longer be ruled by such an insignificant number of maladjusted people.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 19 hrs ago
Men for the men's bathroom, women for the woman's bathroom, the DNA of the mentally challenged us still of the same sex, they need serious therapy.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,229
Paris
#8 11 hrs ago
Steers and Qdog queers won't work out very well. We need to make like we were working cattle......when it comes to perverts.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,330
Kansas City, MO.
#9 11 hrs ago
Dream on. We will wake you when that happens. Don't hold your breath though.
#10 10 hrs ago
There are words for those maladjusted people....transphobic and homophobic.
Since: Aug 11
10,792
Location hidden
#12 8 hrs ago
put pictures on the door for the defective to know which door to enter. if you have this go here if you have the other go there.seems simple and straight forward.
then again those claiming this is real check the dna and see,dna can prove gender.simple
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
24,848
Location hidden
#13 8 hrs ago
We have Pointers and Setters in Texas
#15 8 hrs ago
<< Texas may be in for a fight over transgender bathrooms like the one raging in North Carolina >>
There's a raging bathroom in North Carolina? I ain't never heard of them before.
#16 6 hrs ago
You need a psychiatrist not a different bathroom.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,330
Kansas City, MO.
#17 6 hrs ago
You should ask yourself how come you are soo stupid!
#18 4 hrs ago
Hey I'm just trying to help out, if you can't afford a shrink try one of those gofundme or whatever they're called.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,330
Kansas City, MO.
#19 3 hrs ago
Well then maybe you should.
#22 2 hrs ago
Hate to break it to you but homosexuality is a mental disorder like liberalism, see we revolved to do the dirty deed with the opposite sex so we can repopulate the planet. I bet scientists could make a pill that could cure The urge for people like you to be attracted to the opposite sex but we are in this quagmire that being gay is somehow normal when in reality it is not.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,869
Fight Back America
#23 2 hrs ago
Texas reTHUGgies, like other extremist reTHUGgies nationwide, are more fearful of who's using the bathroom than the fact that a foreign enemy just chose our Resident for us.
That's real insanity, and anti-American to boot.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,869
Fight Back America
#24 2 hrs ago
You are a hate-crazed homophobic right-wing bigot, and have zero credibility here.
You want a pill? Take cyanide, douchebag troll.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,869
Fight Back America
#25 2 hrs ago
Texas is a haven for the mentally incompetent.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,869
Fight Back America
#26 2 hrs ago
Just squat in the woods like you always do, it's not like they'd let you come into town and use a people-style restroom anyway, Dimbo.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,869
Fight Back America
#27 2 hrs ago
Let people use the door of their gender, seems simple even for half-wits like you.
“America Elects Trump”
Since: Oct 10
13,869
Fight Back America
#28 2 hrs ago
Like most dim-bulb Righties, everything is black or white, left or right, male or female to you. Complex issues of gender are as far beyond you as climate, space travel, or evolution.
Too late for therapy, but if you were willing, you could still be educated. Maybe.
