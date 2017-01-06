Texas may be in for a fight over tran...

Texas may be in for a fight over transgender bathrooms like the one raging in North Carolina

There are 25 comments on the Los Angeles Times story from Yesterday, titled Texas may be in for a fight over transgender bathrooms like the one raging in North Carolina. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst discuss Senate Bill 6, known as the Texas Privacy Act.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#1 19 hrs ago
I can't wait....

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 19 hrs ago
Once a new, Constitution oriented Supreme Court considers these issues, America will no longer be ruled by such an insignificant number of maladjusted people.

Judged:

5

5

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 19 hrs ago
Men for the men's bathroom, women for the woman's bathroom, the DNA of the mentally challenged us still of the same sex, they need serious therapy.

Judged:

5

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,229

Paris

#8 11 hrs ago
Steers and Qdog queers won't work out very well. We need to make like we were working cattle......when it comes to perverts.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,330

Kansas City, MO.

#9 11 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Once a new, Constitution oriented Supreme Court considers these issues, America will no longer be ruled by such an insignificant number of maladjusted people.
Dream on. We will wake you when that happens. Don't hold your breath though.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#10 10 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
America will no longer be ruled by such an insignificant number of maladjusted people.
There are words for those maladjusted people....transphobic and homophobic.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

10,792

Location hidden
#12 8 hrs ago
put pictures on the door for the defective to know which door to enter. if you have this go here if you have the other go there.seems simple and straight forward.

then again those claiming this is real check the dna and see,dna can prove gender.simple

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

24,848

Location hidden
#13 8 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
put pictures on the door for the defective to know which door to enter. if you have this go here if you have the other go there.seems simple and straight forward.

then again those claiming this is real check the dna and see,dna can prove gender.simple
We have Pointers and Setters in Texas

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#15 8 hrs ago
<< Texas may be in for a fight over transgender bathrooms like the one raging in North Carolina >>

There's a raging bathroom in North Carolina? I ain't never heard of them before.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE

Roanoke, IN

#16 6 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>Dream on. We will wake you when that happens. Don't hold your breath though.
You need a psychiatrist not a different bathroom.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,330

Kansas City, MO.

#17 6 hrs ago
ICE wrote:
<quoted text> You need a psychiatrist not a different bathroom.
You should ask yourself how come you are soo stupid!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE

Roanoke, IN

#18 4 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>You should ask yourself how come you are soo stupid!
Hey I'm just trying to help out, if you can't afford a shrink try one of those gofundme or whatever they're called.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Imprtnrd

“What Goes Around, Comes Around”

Since: Mar 07

11,330

Kansas City, MO.

#19 3 hrs ago
ICE wrote:
<quoted text>Hey I'm just trying to help out, if you can't afford a shrink try one of those gofundme or whatever they're called.
Well then maybe you should.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ICE

Roanoke, IN

#22 2 hrs ago
Imprtnrd wrote:
<quoted text>Well then maybe you should.
Hate to break it to you but homosexuality is a mental disorder like liberalism, see we revolved to do the dirty deed with the opposite sex so we can repopulate the planet. I bet scientists could make a pill that could cure The urge for people like you to be attracted to the opposite sex but we are in this quagmire that being gay is somehow normal when in reality it is not.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,869

Fight Back America

#23 2 hrs ago
Texas reTHUGgies, like other extremist reTHUGgies nationwide, are more fearful of who's using the bathroom than the fact that a foreign enemy just chose our Resident for us.

That's real insanity, and anti-American to boot.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,869

Fight Back America

#24 2 hrs ago
ICE wrote:
<quoted text>
Hate to break it to you but homosexuality is a mental disorder like liberalism, see we revolved to do the dirty deed with the opposite sex so we can repopulate the planet. I bet scientists could make a pill that could cure The urge for people like you to be attracted to the opposite sex but we are in this quagmire that being gay is somehow normal when in reality it is not.
You are a hate-crazed homophobic right-wing bigot, and have zero credibility here.

You want a pill? Take cyanide, douchebag troll.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,869

Fight Back America

#25 2 hrs ago
Denny CranesPlace wrote:
<quoted text>We have Pointers and Setters in Texas
Texas is a haven for the mentally incompetent.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,869

Fight Back America

#26 2 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Steers and Qdog queers won't work out very well. We need to make like we were working cattle......when it comes to perverts.
Just squat in the woods like you always do, it's not like they'd let you come into town and use a people-style restroom anyway, Dimbo.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,869

Fight Back America

#27 2 hrs ago
tomin cali wrote:
put pictures on the door for the defective to know which door to enter. if you have this go here if you have the other go there.seems simple and straight forward.

then again those claiming this is real check the dna and see,dna can prove gender.simple
Let people use the door of their gender, seems simple even for half-wits like you.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Captain Yesterday

“America Elects Trump”

Since: Oct 10

13,869

Fight Back America

#28 2 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
Men for the men's bathroom, women for the woman's bathroom, the DNA of the mentally challenged us still of the same sex, they need serious therapy.
Like most dim-bulb Righties, everything is black or white, left or right, male or female to you. Complex issues of gender are as far beyond you as climate, space travel, or evolution.

Too late for therapy, but if you were willing, you could still be educated. Maybe.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brenham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 7 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09) Thu liz 6
News Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15) Jun '16 madhatter 6
Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16) Jun '16 Justice will prev... 2
Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16) May '16 Person 1
News Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06) May '16 Tomballpi 43
Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16) Feb '16 Rjw5d2 2
See all Brenham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brenham Forum Now

Brenham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brenham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Brenham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,187 • Total comments across all topics: 277,698,487

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC