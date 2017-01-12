Strong thunderstorms expected Monday ...

Strong thunderstorms expected Monday afternoon

7 hrs ago

A mixture of a cold front approaching from the west, an upper-level disturbance and peak heat in the afternoon will produce showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and into the evening hours. The storms could also cause damaging winds and large hail.

