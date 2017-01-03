Patrick, Kolkhorst unveil controversial 'bathroom bill'
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick speaks during a news conference Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Austin, Texas. The fight over bathroom rights for transgender students escalated in Texas on Tuesday as Patrick urged schools to defy the Obama administration while parents of transgender children accused Republican leaders of stoking intolerance and making their kids targets for bullying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|24 min
|ICE
|25
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Thu
|liz
|6
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC