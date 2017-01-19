On so-called bathroom bill, Greg Abbo...

On so-called bathroom bill, Greg Abbott staying neutral as pressure builds

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledges the crowd of business leaders and educators following his speech Sept. 19, 2016 to the Texas Education & Workforce Summit luncheon on campus.

