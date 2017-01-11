On day 2 of session, Texas House gets...

On day 2 of session, Texas House gets an early taste of "bathroom bill" fight

Wednesday

During a floor debate on the rules for people with access to the House chamber, state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, proposed requiring people in the Capitol to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex. It's only the second day of the 85th Legislature in Austin, but lawmakers in the House already found themselves sparring over who is allowed to use which bathroom under the pink dome.

