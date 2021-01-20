New Texas bathroom bill may spark Nor...

New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar

There are 21 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Thursday Jan 5, titled New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:

Top Texas Republicans are eager to bring a fight that sparked upheaval and business boycotts in North Carolina to the country's largest conservative state, unveiling Thursday a bill that would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The "Texas Privacy Act" requires all Texas residents to use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates and prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other "intimate settings."

Logic Analysis

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Thursday Jan 5
The solution the problem is to proclaim bathrooms are for LBGT only
Everybody else has to tinkle in the bushes

Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#3 Friday Jan 6
Lyndon wrote:
<quoted text>
I was shopping earlier this week and had to urinate. Couldn't decide which restroom I wanted to use so I just pissed in the drinking fountain. So many choices! Thanks Obama!!!!
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#6 Friday Jan 6
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#8 Friday Jan 6
TerriB1 wrote:
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.

Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#9 Friday Jan 6
TerriB1 wrote:
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#10 Friday Jan 6
Wondering wrote:
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.

I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#11 Friday Jan 6
Christsharia sLaw wrote:
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.

I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."
I don't share your fantasy.

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

12,809

Mexico, Mexico

#15 Friday Jan 6
Wondering wrote:
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
You're one of those crack peepers aren't you? Why am I not surprised?

Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#17 Friday Jan 6
Wondering wrote:
I don't share your fantasy.
No one could possibly come close to the extent of your all encompassing homosexual fixation. Even if I tried I couldn't.

Christsharia sLaw

Philadelphia, PA

#18 Friday Jan 6
TerriB1 wrote:
Damn right I am! I could have voted for that lying criminal and let, through her incompetence and her criminality, tear my country a little further apart. To watch her croniism and the picking of winners! My ancestors built this this country, they weren't immigrants. They were settlers and pioneers and fighting off indians (Wyoming massacre) 200+ years ago. Making spaces for the emigrants to go to. I had more people in the revolutionary war than most people have cousins. If you and your socialist pals think I going to throw that away without a fight, over some phoney "Civil Rights" you're sadly mistaken my friend. One of these days we're going to tighten up the meaning of the word treason and all your sorry asses will be in front of a firing squad.
Terri
Quisling, when you get beaten or arrested for being in the "wrong" bathroom or clothing it won't be by a left winger.

Your racism has nothing to do with ancestors or your drivel. You hate and disparage black people, not to mention your warped view of historical facts which insanely deny Native peoples were here first.

What sort of "phoney" [sic] Son of the American Revolution writes English so badly that they should have to self deport?

Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#20 Saturday Jan 7
TomInElPaso wrote:
You're one of those crack peepers aren't you? Why am I not surprised?
There is no shortage of guys like you that peek over the urinal partitions. Just remember, it's a toilet, not your lunch counter.

TomInElPaso

“Take Topix Back From Trolls”

Since: Dec 08

12,809

Mexico, Mexico

#22 Saturday Jan 7
Wondering wrote:
There is no shortage of guys like you that peek over the urinal partitions. Just remember, it's a toilet, not your lunch counter.
Seems you're the expert in urinal particians and door cracks.

You've got nothing to hide and we all know it. That's why you hang out on gay topix looking for some.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#23 Saturday Jan 7
The answer would appear to be passing North Carolina bathroom bills in all 50 states, so no business can be threatened by boycotts. Shut the whole freakin NFL, and NBA down, NCAA for that matter also.

In this manor a minority(s) can not leverage their desires, whatever they may be.

Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#24 Saturday Jan 7
Frogface Kate wrote:
The answer would appear to be passing North Carolina bathroom bills in all 50 states, so no business can be threatened by boycotts. Shut the whole freakin NFL, and NBA down, NCAA for that matter also.
Except only the eight or so least educated states can get bills like that. All the business, sports, convention, tourist, and music and film people will be happy to boycott those backwaters.

The experience in fairly purple NC shows this.

Also, moron, the NC bill was not a "bathroom bill" regarding trans folks. It was a bill to invalidate lgbt rights ordinances across the board. You're an idiot and a liar.

OkieDarren

“Romans 13: 8-10”

Since: Feb 08

11,284

Oklahoma City, OK

#25 Saturday Jan 7
A better answer would be to pass these hateful, stupid bills in no states at all. In this manner you don't need to shut down all sports just so you can hate a few people who haven't and won't harm you or anyone else in the slightest.
Frogface Kate wrote:
The answer would appear to be passing North Carolina bathroom bills in all 50 states, so no business can be threatened by boycotts. Shut the whole freakin NFL, and NBA down, NCAA for that matter also.

In this manor a minority(s) can not leverage their desires, whatever they may be.
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#28 Saturday Jan 7
No, the backwards, buybull bigot states do need these laws so they can be boycotted. The other states need the culture and the economic activity.

Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#30 Saturday
Mr Know it All wrote:
Except only the eight or so least educated states can get bills like that. All the business, sports, convention, tourist, and music and film people will be happy to boycott those backwaters.

The experience in fairly purple NC shows this.

Also, moron, the NC bill was not a "bathroom bill" regarding trans folks. It was a bill to invalidate lgbt rights ordinances across the board. You're an idiot and a liar.
Lar? Oh it was just to invalidate lgbt rights? well why did'nt you just say so?
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#31 Saturday
"Lar?"

If you cannot learn the language you will have to self deport. Also, I'm correct on the facts. It's not a bathroom bill. That is a subset of what the sweeping (NC) bill does. You never know anything.
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#32 Saturday
Mr Know it All wrote:
If you cannot learn the language you will have to self deport. Also, I'm correct on the facts. It's not a bathroom bill. That is a subset of what the sweeping (NC) bill does. You never know anything.
I rely on you and your vast wisdom. I was trying to save energy and just write lar, vs liar with a question mark.
Abrahammock Religions

Philadelphia, PA

#33 Saturday
Frogface Kate wrote:
I rely on you and your vast wisdom. I was trying to save energy and just write lar, vs liar with a question mark.
You rejected information a long time ago. Wisdom was never going part of the equation. You're a big "lar."
