New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar
There are 21 comments on the Waco Tribune-Herald story from Thursday Jan 5, titled New Texas bathroom bill may spark North Carolina-like uproar. In it, Waco Tribune-Herald reports that:
Top Texas Republicans are eager to bring a fight that sparked upheaval and business boycotts in North Carolina to the country's largest conservative state, unveiling Thursday a bill that would ban transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. The "Texas Privacy Act" requires all Texas residents to use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates and prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other "intimate settings."
#1 Thursday Jan 5
The solution the problem is to proclaim bathrooms are for LBGT only
Everybody else has to tinkle in the bushes
#3 Friday Jan 6
Why don't you know what sex you are? Did you manage to service the male mall cop who arrested you, or was he totally str8 or uninterested in you, specifically?
#6 Friday Jan 6
"The Texas Privacy act" What a name? This implies restroom " patrons don't have privacy now and this government is going to give it to them. I've never been in a ladies room in Texas where the person using the stall didn't have complete privacy.
Terri
#8 Friday Jan 6
There is no such thing as complete privacy in a public toilet that accommodates more than one person at a time.
#9 Friday Jan 6
You are a Republican who enables by that fact what you are complaining about.
#10 Friday Jan 6
We're aware of the complaints about your toe tapping, so of course you bank on the semantic point you are arguing.
I'm just surprised you didn't come right out and phrase it, "There is no such thing as complete privacy in a toilet stall that accommodates more than one person at a time."
#11 Friday Jan 6
I don't share your fantasy.
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
12,809
Mexico, Mexico
#15 Friday Jan 6
You're one of those crack peepers aren't you? Why am I not surprised?
#17 Friday Jan 6
No one could possibly come close to the extent of your all encompassing homosexual fixation. Even if I tried I couldn't.
#18 Friday Jan 6
Quisling, when you get beaten or arrested for being in the "wrong" bathroom or clothing it won't be by a left winger.
Your racism has nothing to do with ancestors or your drivel. You hate and disparage black people, not to mention your warped view of historical facts which insanely deny Native peoples were here first.
What sort of "phoney" [sic] Son of the American Revolution writes English so badly that they should have to self deport?
#20 Saturday Jan 7
There is no shortage of guys like you that peek over the urinal partitions. Just remember, it's a toilet, not your lunch counter.
“Take Topix Back From Trolls”
Since: Dec 08
12,809
Mexico, Mexico
#22 Saturday Jan 7
Seems you're the expert in urinal particians and door cracks.
You've got nothing to hide and we all know it. That's why you hang out on gay topix looking for some.
#23 Saturday Jan 7
The answer would appear to be passing North Carolina bathroom bills in all 50 states, so no business can be threatened by boycotts. Shut the whole freakin NFL, and NBA down, NCAA for that matter also.
In this manor a minority(s) can not leverage their desires, whatever they may be.
#24 Saturday Jan 7
Except only the eight or so least educated states can get bills like that. All the business, sports, convention, tourist, and music and film people will be happy to boycott those backwaters.
The experience in fairly purple NC shows this.
Also, moron, the NC bill was not a "bathroom bill" regarding trans folks. It was a bill to invalidate lgbt rights ordinances across the board. You're an idiot and a liar.
“Romans 13: 8-10”
Since: Feb 08
11,284
#25 Saturday Jan 7
A better answer would be to pass these hateful, stupid bills in no states at all. In this manner you don't need to shut down all sports just so you can hate a few people who haven't and won't harm you or anyone else in the slightest.
#28 Saturday Jan 7
No, the backwards, buybull bigot states do need these laws so they can be boycotted. The other states need the culture and the economic activity.
#30 Saturday
Lar? Oh it was just to invalidate lgbt rights? well why did'nt you just say so?
#31 Saturday
"Lar?"
If you cannot learn the language you will have to self deport. Also, I'm correct on the facts. It's not a bathroom bill. That is a subset of what the sweeping (NC) bill does. You never know anything.
#32 Saturday
I rely on you and your vast wisdom. I was trying to save energy and just write lar, vs liar with a question mark.
#33 Saturday
You rejected information a long time ago. Wisdom was never going part of the equation. You're a big "lar."
