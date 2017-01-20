Lege Lines: Bathroom Bill Steals Spotlight

No more than two days of the 2017 legislative session had passed before discussion among lawmakers went straight to the toilet. On Wed., Jan. 11, while laying out standard House administrative rules, an otherwise uncontroversial debate, Rep. Matt Schaefer , R-Tyler, tacked on a loaded amendment that would require those visiting the Capitol to use restrooms that align only with their "biological sex," on the grounds of supposed privacy.

