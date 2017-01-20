Lege Lines: Bathroom Bill Steals Spotlight
No more than two days of the 2017 legislative session had passed before discussion among lawmakers went straight to the toilet. On Wed., Jan. 11, while laying out standard House administrative rules, an otherwise uncontroversial debate, Rep. Matt Schaefer , R-Tyler, tacked on a loaded amendment that would require those visiting the Capitol to use restrooms that align only with their "biological sex," on the grounds of supposed privacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan 16
|Liz Elliott
|7
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|Jan 11
|Frogface Kate
|49
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC