How Urban Meyer assembled Ohio State's best recruiting class ever, part 2: Conquering Texas
When Ohio State earned a verbal commitment from three-star wide receiver Elijah Gardiner on Monday, that gave the Buckeyes their fifth player from the state of Texas in the 2017 recruiting class. And on National Signing Day, if Ohio State can add five-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson of Bellaire Episcopal to the class, that would be six.
