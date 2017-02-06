Fort Worth Chamber joins fight agains...

Fort Worth Chamber joins fight against a bathroom billa in Texas

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce officials are weighing in on the state's battle over bathrooms, siding strongly with opponents of proposed state regulations. The chamber's board of directors is the latest group to publicly oppose a bill geared to restrict which restrooms transgender Texans could frequent and join Texas Competes, a coalition of businesses and organizations also opposed to the proposal.

