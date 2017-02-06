Fort Worth Chamber joins fight against a bathroom billa in Texas
Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce officials are weighing in on the state's battle over bathrooms, siding strongly with opponents of proposed state regulations. The chamber's board of directors is the latest group to publicly oppose a bill geared to restrict which restrooms transgender Texans could frequent and join Texas Competes, a coalition of businesses and organizations also opposed to the proposal.
