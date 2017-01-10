Continue reading Texas' transgender bathroom bill is an unnecessary disaster
Texas is a great place to live and do business. On a regular basis, we are lauded for our business climate, job growth and economic development success.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brenham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|1 hr
|Imprtnrd
|43
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 7
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09)
|Jan 5
|liz
|6
|Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15)
|Jun '16
|madhatter
|6
|Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16)
|Jun '16
|Justice will prev...
|2
|Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16)
|May '16
|Person
|1
|Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06)
|May '16
|Tomballpi
|43
Find what you want!
Search Brenham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC