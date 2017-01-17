Bathroom bill falsely promises to pro...

Bathroom bill falsely promises to protect women while putting transgender people at risk

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, introduced Senate Bill 6, which would bar transgender people from using public restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

