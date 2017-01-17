Abbott letter to Congress fails to ex...

Abbott letter to Congress fails to extend block grant concept

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Chron

Gov. Greg Abbott has offered his advice to Congressional leaders on the future of Obamacare, and it doesn't vary a lot from then-Rep. Lois Kolkhorst's, R-Brenham, floor speech five years ago touting the flexibility and superiority of state block grants. Abbott, in a letter to Congressional leadership dated Jan. 10, insisted Texas was hamstrung by federal regulations, leaving the state to deal with ballooning costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brenham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Bellville , a place to live and retire (Jan '09) Jan 16 Liz Elliott 7
News Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba... Jan 11 Frogface Kate 49
News Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15) Jun '16 madhatter 6
Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16) Jun '16 Justice will prev... 2
Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16) May '16 Person 1
News Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06) May '16 Tomballpi 43
See all Brenham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brenham Forum Now

Brenham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brenham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Brenham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,073,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC