Abbott letter to Congress fails to extend block grant concept
Gov. Greg Abbott has offered his advice to Congressional leaders on the future of Obamacare, and it doesn't vary a lot from then-Rep. Lois Kolkhorst's, R-Brenham, floor speech five years ago touting the flexibility and superiority of state block grants. Abbott, in a letter to Congressional leadership dated Jan. 10, insisted Texas was hamstrung by federal regulations, leaving the state to deal with ballooning costs.
