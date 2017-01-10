85th Texas Legislature convenes, faces tight budget
After a year and a half hiatus, the Texas Legislature convened Tuesday at noon to officially begin its 85th session. The 140-day session will consist of the Texas House and Senate deliberating the enactment of various bills.
