Lawmaker says 'indoctrination' traini...

Lawmaker says 'indoctrination' training for Texas school boards puts adults first, children second

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 18, 2016 Read more: Dallas Morning News

Guts. That's what Republican State Senator Lois Kolkhorst showed this year when she took on the state's powerful education lobby with harsh but true words. She said a few months back at an Austin hearing that the Texas Association of School Boards, which trains trustees in almost every school district, "indoctrinates" its members into "a kind of culture" that is unhealthy for school children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brenham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrogant veterinarian brags about shooting fera... (Apr '15) Jun '16 madhatter 6
Strange lights, weather, civilian testing (Jan '16) Jun '16 Justice will prev... 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Anyone know where Kelli Lewis is? (May '16) May '16 Person 1
News Cases against Supernaw dismissed (Sep '06) May '16 Tomballpi 43
Looking for Amanda Torres (Feb '16) Feb '16 Rjw5d2 2
News Blue Bell says ice cream safe despite potential... (Jan '16) Jan '16 D Butterworth 7
See all Brenham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brenham Forum Now

Brenham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brenham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Brenham, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC