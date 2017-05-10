WA: Kitsap Transit Ponders Changes to...

WA: Kitsap Transit Ponders Changes to Bus System

The agency and consultants it hired to analyze routed bus service are inviting the public to help design a system for Kitsap County's future. From May 8 to June 5, residents can give feedback via an online survey on Kitsap Transit's website.

