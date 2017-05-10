Series of small quakes shake Kitsap C...

Series of small quakes shake Kitsap County

Thursday May 4

A series of small temblors shook Kitsap County in the last 24 hours, with five earthquakes and six minor aftershocks. The first one - a 3.3-magnitude quake 1.4 miles east of Bremerton - struck at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

Bremerton, WA

