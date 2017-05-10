More than a dozen small quakes shake ...

More than a dozen small quakes shake Kitsap Peninsula

Thursday May 4 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Several small earthquakes have struck the Kitsap Peninsula a few miles northeast of Bremerton in the past day, including a 3.3 magnitude quake Wednesday afternoon and a 1.8 shaker just after 6 a.m. Thursday. A total of 17 quakes have jostled the area under Sinclair Inlet in the past day, according to the Pacific Coast Seismic Network.

