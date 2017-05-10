More earthquakes overnight west of Se...

More earthquakes overnight west of Seattle

19 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Seismologists registered a half-dozen earthquakes near Bremerton early Thursday morning, continuing a disquieting recent swarm of quakes along the Seattle fault. The biggest was a 3.6-magnitude quake that occurred at 12:35 a.m. in the Sinclair Inlet 2.1 miles northeast of Bremerton, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network .

Bremerton, WA

