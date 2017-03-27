WA: Sales Tax Increase for Fast Ferries Begins Saturday
March 31--BREMERTON -- Kitsap shoppers will begin paying a higher local sales tax Saturday to fund cross-sound passenger ferries. Voters approved an increase of 3 cents on a $10 purchase in November, with 51.7 percent in favor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bremerton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|3
|News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be...
|Mar 7
|o see the light
|9
|I love kickboxing
|Mar '17
|Jennie Gezon
|2
|Sex offender
|Mar '17
|Wellhell
|1
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Laurendavis
|4
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Group sex (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Johnny doe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bremerton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC