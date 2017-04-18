WA: New Kingston Bus Service Beginning June 5
April 18--BREMERTON -- Buses will continue to push into the county's transit frontier with the addition of Kingston Ride. Like Bainbridge Ride and South Kitsap Ride before it, Kingston Ride will provide bus service to an area without the population to support a regular route.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bremerton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Mar 22
|Anonymous
|3
|News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be...
|Mar '17
|o see the light
|9
|I love kickboxing
|Mar '17
|Jennie Gezon
|2
|Sex offender
|Mar '17
|Wellhell
|1
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Laurendavis
|4
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Group sex (Feb '12)
|Feb '17
|Johnny doe
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bremerton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC