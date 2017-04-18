WA: New Kingston Bus Service Beginnin...

WA: New Kingston Bus Service Beginning June 5

April 18--BREMERTON -- Buses will continue to push into the county's transit frontier with the addition of Kingston Ride. Like Bainbridge Ride and South Kitsap Ride before it, Kingston Ride will provide bus service to an area without the population to support a regular route.

