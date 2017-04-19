Silver City Brewery release beer to c...

Silver City Brewery release beer to commemorate 25 years for MXPX

Silver City Brewery is release a beer to commemorate a local band's 25th anniversary. The band is Bremerton's legendary punk rock band MXPX and the beer is called Secret Weapon, named after the band's 2007 hit record .

