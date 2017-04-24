Ask the Builder: Finding the ideal ri...

Ask the Builder: Finding the ideal rise and run for porch steps - Sat, 08 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

DEAR TIM: I asked a contractor to build a set of porch steps using name-brand materials. He made a mess of it and when you step off the last step you trip on a sloped piece of concrete he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bremerton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA Mar '17 Anonymous 3
News News 11 Mins Ago Trump hotel is the place to be... Mar '17 o see the light 9
I love kickboxing Mar '17 Jennie Gezon 2
Sex offender Mar '17 Wellhell 1
News Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10) Feb '17 Laurendavis 4
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Group sex (Feb '12) Feb '17 Johnny doe 16
See all Bremerton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bremerton Forum Now

Bremerton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bremerton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bremerton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,595,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC