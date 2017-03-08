WA: Kitsap Transit Names First Marine...

WA: Kitsap Transit Names First Marine Services Director

Voters approved a sales tax increase in November to support half-hour boat rides from Bremerton, Kingston and Southworth to downtown Seattle. Harrington will be in the post three months when ferries begin sailing from Bremerton in July.

