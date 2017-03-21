USS Independence departure leaves big...

USS Independence departure leaves big void

Sunday Mar 12

The conventional aircraft carrier era drew closer to a close Saturday with the departure of the USS Independence from Naval Base Kitsap. A red-and-orange offshore tug towed the 58-year-old "Indy" on a two-month trip to oblivion.

