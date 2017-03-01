A home of their own: Kitsap Muslims f...

A home of their own: Kitsap Muslims finally have mosque

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY MARCH 4 AND THEREAFTER - In a Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 photo, Ahmed Aammou, interim leader of the Islamic Center of Kitsap County, leads the congregation in prayer in Bremerton, Wash. Following nearly ten years of fundraising, the Islamic Center of Kitsap County opened in its first permanent home inside a former Kitsap Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bremerton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love kickboxing Fri Jennie Gezon 2
ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA Mar 1 Leslie Purser 2
Sex offender Mar 1 Wellhell 1
News Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10) Feb 20 Laurendavis 4
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Group sex (Feb '12) Feb 8 Johnny doe 16
Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08) Jan '17 Bspencer 18
See all Bremerton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bremerton Forum Now

Bremerton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bremerton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bremerton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC