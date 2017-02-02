Washington State councilwoman arreste...

Washington State councilwoman arrested for outburst at Sessions hearing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: USA Today

Washington State councilwoman arrested for outburst at Sessions hearing Councilwoman Leslie Daugs arrested for shouting expletive at a confirmation hearing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jXZMrT WASHINGTON D.C. - Bremerton City Councilwoman Leslie Daugs was arrested Tuesday for shouting an expletive at a confirmation hearing for one of President Trump's cabinet nominees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bremerton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA Jan 23 Sabhamre 1
Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08) Jan 20 Bspencer 18
Need some sex with women Jan 2 Begoosedbygoose69 2
New2You should be renamed Nazi2You (Nov '15) Dec '16 Dan 2
Pure Dec '16 New2brem 1
Where to find percocet bremerton (Sep '15) Dec '16 New 3
I love kickboxing Dec '16 RandalPowell 1
See all Bremerton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bremerton Forum Now

Bremerton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bremerton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Bremerton, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,476,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC