Quincy Jones Fast Facts
Children: with Nastassja Kinski: Kenya; with Peggy Lipton: Rashida and Kidada; with Ulla Andersson: Quincy III and Martina; with Carol Reynolds: Rachel; with Jeri Caldwell: Jolie Other Facts: Jones and his brother, Lloyd, were raised by their father and stepmother, Elvera, in Seattle and Bremerton, Washington. Their mother, Sarah, had been institutionalized in Chicago when they very young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Bremerton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vigil for Matthew James Netter (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Laurendavis
|4
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Group sex (Feb '12)
|Feb 8
|Johnny doe
|16
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Jan 23
|Sabhamre
|1
|Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Bspencer
|18
|Need some sex with women
|Jan '17
|Begoosedbygoose69
|2
|New2You should be renamed Nazi2You (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bremerton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC