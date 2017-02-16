Kitsap County agrees to pay student h...

Kitsap County agrees to pay student hit in crosswalk $5M

Kitsap County has agreed to pay $5 million to a former high school student who was hit by a truck in Bremerton while walking in a crosswalk. The Kitsap Sun reports the settlement was reached after five weeks of arguments in Pierce County Superior Court.

Bremerton, WA

