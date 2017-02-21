Kayaker's body found recovered off Kitsap Peninsula
Searchers have recovered the body of a Kitsap County businessman who went missing during a kayak trip off the Kitsap Peninsula. The Kitsap Sun reports that the wife of 64-year-old Lance Kahn reported him missing at about 8 p.m. Tuesday, four hours after he left his home in a kayak apparently heading south toward Bremerton.
