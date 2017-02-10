Hyper Effects Boasts Kitsap County's Best in Music Video Productions
Hyper Effects and Chief Executive Officer Himesh Bhargo showcase the rich culture of Kitsap County in their latest music video project that feature members of the community for the original song "Like I Do". Bhargo, a graduate from Olympic College in Bremerton, directed and starred in the video.
