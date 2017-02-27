Earl Boutell Shares My Journey to Bob Dole

Earl Boutell, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the USS Seattle Veterans Association, the Mobile Riverine Force Association, Southside KC Optimists Club, and the Missouri-Kansas Locksmith Association, has completed his new book "My Journey to Bob Dole": a gripping tale about the author, a Kansas City native, who joined the US Navy after three semesters at college. He was chosen as one of the first handpicked crew of the new ship, the USS Seattle , being built in Bremerton, Washington.

