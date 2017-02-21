Authorities arrest 23-year-old man in...

Authorities arrest 23-year-old man in seaside town killing

Authorities in western Washington have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on a street in the seaside town of Seabeck. The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Hector "Ricky" Ricardo Apodaca of Bremerton is believed to have been shot where he was found in a rural residential area on Saturday.

