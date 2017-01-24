Past opinions provide perspective - T...

Past opinions provide perspective - Tue, 24 Jan 2017 PST

"What was the mission of this ship at this particular location? Why did the captain apparently allow an easy takeover? Was the Soviet Union or Red China inspiration for this daring gesture of defiance? How will our naval authorities rescue the Pueblo and its crew? What can we do to prove to North Korea that piracy of this kind does not pay? "In view of the past 'credibility gaps' within the Johnson administration, how can we be sure that officially reported facts are believable?" Postscript: As it turned out, the ship was spying off the North Korean coast. After 11 months of brutal captivity, the crew was released.

