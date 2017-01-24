Incurable disorder causes 3-week-old to lose 60 percent of his skin

The parents of a newborn with an incurable genetic disorder are raising money to have their son flown to a specialist to seek care for his incredibly fragile skin. Kadyem and Kyera Clark-Smith, of Bremerton, Washington, have been living at Seattle Children's Hospital with their son, Kahleel, and are trying to fly him to a Cincinnati, Ohio, EB specialist center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.