Groups, tribe say they'll sue Navy over ship hull cleaning

The Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups have filed notice they intend to sue the Navy, alleging the Navy is cleaning a decommissioned aircraft carrier in Sinclair Inlet in violation of federal clean-water laws. The tribe, Washington Environmental Council and Puget Soundkeeper allege that divers are scraping the hull of the USS Independence outside Bremerton and sending harmful copper-based paint into the water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.