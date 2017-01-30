Groups, tribe say they'll sue Navy ov...

Groups, tribe say they'll sue Navy over ship hull cleaning

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Suquamish Tribe and two environmental groups have filed notice they intend to sue the Navy, alleging the Navy is cleaning a decommissioned aircraft carrier in Sinclair Inlet in violation of federal clean-water laws. The tribe, Washington Environmental Council and Puget Soundkeeper allege that divers are scraping the hull of the USS Independence outside Bremerton and sending harmful copper-based paint into the water.

