Fourth person in Kitsap County quadruple murder identified

In a release on Tuesday night, the Sheriff's Office said the remains of a person found inside scorched truck in Mason County is that of 43-year-old John D. Careaga. The bodies of Hunter Schaap, 16; Johnathon Higgins, 16; and Christale Careaga, 37 were found inside a burned home on Tenino Drive, near Seabeck early Saturday morning.

