Fixing Ferries: Triangle Task Force takes off
At one point during last night's inaugural meeting of the new Washington State Ferries Triangle Improvement Task Force , its nine volunteer members were reminded why they were there: One of the WSF staffers painted a verbal picture of the longrunning frustration with trouble on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route peaked on hot summer days, in idling cars, backed-up traffic, with people furious over delays in getting home to their families, even as part-empty boats departed in an effort to catch up to the schedule. In contrast, the new citizens advisory committee convened in the quiet, comfortable confines of the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall , with four WSF employees and a handful of onlookers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Blog.
Add your comments below
Bremerton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ILoveKickboxing Silverdale, WA
|Jan 23
|Sabhamre
|1
|Wahiawa, HI (Jun '08)
|Jan 20
|Bspencer
|18
|Need some sex with women
|Jan '17
|Begoosedbygoose69
|2
|New2You should be renamed Nazi2You (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Dan
|2
|Pure
|Dec '16
|New2brem
|1
|Where to find percocet bremerton (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|New
|3
|I love kickboxing
|Dec '16
|RandalPowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bremerton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC