Fixing Ferries: Triangle Task Force takes off

At one point during last night's inaugural meeting of the new Washington State Ferries Triangle Improvement Task Force , its nine volunteer members were reminded why they were there: One of the WSF staffers painted a verbal picture of the longrunning frustration with trouble on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route peaked on hot summer days, in idling cars, backed-up traffic, with people furious over delays in getting home to their families, even as part-empty boats departed in an effort to catch up to the schedule. In contrast, the new citizens advisory committee convened in the quiet, comfortable confines of the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall , with four WSF employees and a handful of onlookers.

