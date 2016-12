Winter Weather Advisory issued December 8 at 4:00PM PST expiring...

WAZ001-504-506-507-509-510-512-514-515-555-556-558-559-090700- /O.CON.KSEW.WW.Y.0032.161209T0000Z-161209T1600Z/ SAN JUAN COUNTY-SOUTHWEST INTERIOR-WESTERN SKAGIT COUNTY- EVERETT AND VICINITY-TACOMA AREA-ADMIRALTY INLET AREA- LOWER CHEHALIS VALLEY AREA-EASTERN STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA- WESTERN STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA-EAST PUGET SOUND LOWLANDS- BELLEVUE AND VICINITY-SEATTLE AND VICINITY-BREMERTON AND VICINITY- 1225 PM PST THU DEC 8 2016 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY... * TIMING...A WEATHER SYSTEM WILL MOVE FROM SOUTH TO NORTH OVER WESTERN WASHINGTON TONIGHT. WITH COLD AIR IN PLACE... PRECIPITATION WILL START AS SNOW TONIGHT BEFORE CHANGING TO RAIN BY DAYBREAK FRIDAY.

