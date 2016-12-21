Moving house in Chemainus
One of the last houses in Chemainus from the days when the lumber industry was king was removed last week. Workers from a structural moving company moved a small one-story home from the corner of Maple Lane and Laurel Street in Old Town Chemainus where it has been since the late 1940s.
