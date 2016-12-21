Kitsap County fast ferries moving ahe...

Kitsap County fast ferries moving ahead after voter approval

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Transit officials in Kitsap County are moving ahead with plans to build a network of fast passenger-only ferries across Puget Sound after voters approved a local sales tax increase in November. Passenger-only service between Seattle and Bremerton is expected to launch next summer.

