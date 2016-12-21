Whatcom home values make big jump a " is there an end in sight?
Home values took a big jump last quarter in Whatcom County, suggesting that low supply and high demand continue to drive the local market. Whatcom County homes appreciated 10 percent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
