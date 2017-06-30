Hundreds remain evacuated as fire bur...

Hundreds remain evacuated as fire burns near Colorado resort

Firefighters were working Thursday to keep a wildfire that's forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from spreading toward homes near Colorado's Breckenridge Ski Resort and the nearby historic town. Crews were attacking the fire, burning about 2 miles north of the resort, by dropping firefighting slurry from the air as well as building containment lines on the ground to stop it from reaching nearly 500 evacuated homes.

