Fire Crews Make Progress On Peak 2 Fire
Fire Crews Make Progress On Peak 2 Fire The Peak 2 Fire kept the entire town of Breckenridge on pre-evacuation notice and the Peak 7 neighborhood evacuated on Thursday. Fire crews made some progress on containment Thursday.
