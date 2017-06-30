Breckenridge fire scorches 60 acres; ...

Breckenridge fire scorches 60 acres; all residents on pre-evacuation notice

12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

All Breckenridge residents are under a pre-evacuation notice as a fast-moving wildfire closes in on the resort town Wednesday. BRECKENRIDGE - A wildfire has scorched about 60 acres and forced residents from their homes near the Colorado mountain town of Breckenridge.

