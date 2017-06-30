Breckenridge fire scorches 60 acres; all residents on pre-evacuation notice
All Breckenridge residents are under a pre-evacuation notice as a fast-moving wildfire closes in on the resort town Wednesday. BRECKENRIDGE - A wildfire has scorched about 60 acres and forced residents from their homes near the Colorado mountain town of Breckenridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun 6
|Nikki
|1
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC