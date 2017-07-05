Breckenridge area dodges a bullet as wind shift keeps intense wildfire from spreading toward homes
Flames rise above the trees as a wildfire burns near Breckenridge, Colo., on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. The fire was reported midday Wednesday and is burning in the White River National Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun 6
|Nikki
|1
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC