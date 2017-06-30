Mountain News: More homeless people than five years ago
A study conducted in late January confirms what locals had been suspecting: there are more homeless people in Durango of late. The study conducted by Housing Solutions for the Southwest on Jan. 24 found 91 homeless people in La Plata County, including 35 who were without shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pique News Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Breckenridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for info on Phillip breeden aka Allen m...
|Jun 6
|Nikki
|1
|VMS Employee Housing
|Apr '17
|Jab11
|1
|Place to change out of ski clothes? (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alison
|1
|Tall/Taul family from the McQuady area (May '15)
|May '15
|Farris
|1
|Cheap summer lodging in Breckridge? (Feb '15)
|May '15
|Jim Delong
|2
|UFOs sighted over Colorado mountains: Formation... (Oct '14)
|Jan '15
|mossy seaman
|6
|Laptop Theft (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Lynne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Breckenridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC