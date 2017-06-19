Colorado Classic releases route detai...

Colorado Classic releases route details for inaugural race

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Cycling News

Organisers of August's inaugural Colorado Classic released route details on Wednesday for the four-day men's race and two-day women's race, with the men's 2.HC event tackling 6,580 metres of elevation gain over 503.3km and the women facing 1,795m over 113.km. Both races will start August 10 with a circuit race in Colorado Springs before heading to stage 2 in Breckenridge, where the women's race will conclude.

